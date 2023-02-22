Forget What the Analysts Say and Check out Trade Data for Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK)

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) is priced at $1.58 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.90 and reached a high price of $1.9099, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.90. The stock touched a low price of $1.55.Recently in News on February 16, 2023, Remark Holdings, Inc. releases version 3.0 of its AI-powered video analytics platform to include weapons, smoke, and fire detection modules. Remark Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MARK), a diversified global technology company with leading artificial intelligence (“AI”) powered computer vision solutions, today announced the release of version 3.0 of its innovative and extensible video analytics solution, Smart Safety Platform (“SSP”). The latest release added features that include weapons, smoke, and fire detection with actionable intelligence. You can read further details here

Remark Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.7900 on 02/09/23, with the lowest value was $1.0634 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) full year performance was -82.15%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Remark Holdings Inc. shares are logging -82.83% during the 52-week period from high price, and 58.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.00 and $9.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1012582 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) recorded performance in the market was 43.64%, having the revenues showcasing -46.15% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 18.38M, as it employees total of 74 workers.

Analysts verdict on Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.1373, with a change in the price was noted -1.41. In a similar fashion, Remark Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -47.17% for the period of last 100 days, recording 788,718 in trading volumes.

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Remark Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 32.40%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 25.77%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 38.85% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 44.99%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Remark Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 43.64%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -62.81%, alongside a downfall of -82.15% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -19.80% in the 7-day charts and went down by 24.41% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -46.15% during last recorded quarter.