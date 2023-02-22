CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP): Major Movement on the Horizon

CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) is priced at $72.15 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $77.06 and reached a high price of $77.97, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $76.02. The stock touched a low price of $75.85.Recently in News on February 21, 2023, CoStar Group 2022 Revenue Increased 12% Year-over-Year and Full Year Net New Bookings Grew 41% to a Record $305 Million. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP), a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information and analytics in the property markets, announced today that revenue for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $2.18 billion, an increase of 12% over revenue of $1.94 billion for the full year of 2021. Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $573 million, an increase of 13% over revenue of $507 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. You can read further details here

CoStar Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $81.15 on 01/17/23, with the lowest value was $70.68 for the same time period, recorded on 02/22/23.

CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) full year performance was 11.09%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CoStar Group Inc. shares are logging -15.49% during the 52-week period from high price, and 47.24% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $49.00 and $85.37.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4387584 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) recorded performance in the market was -6.64%, having the revenues showcasing -10.71% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 31.16B, as it employees total of 4742 workers.

Specialists analysis on CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the CoStar Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 77.81, with a change in the price was noted -0.28. In a similar fashion, CoStar Group Inc. posted a movement of -0.39% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,366,366 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CSGP is recording 0.15 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.15.

Trends and Technical analysis: CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP)

Raw Stochastic average of CoStar Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 8.83%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 13.13%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 28.96% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 41.53%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -6.64%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 0.81%, alongside a boost of 11.09% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.03% in the 7-day charts and went up by -8.38% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -10.71% during last recorded quarter.