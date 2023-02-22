A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with a Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Rio Tinto Group (RIO). It is currently valued at $72.89. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $76.5399, after setting-off with the price of $76.13. Company’s stock value dipped to $75.125 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $75.38.Recently in News on February 22, 2023, Rio Tinto delivers underlying EBITDA of $26.3 billion and total dividends of 492 US cents per share. Rio Tinto Chief Executive Jakob Stausholm said: “We are building a stronger Rio Tinto and delivering against our four objectives. Our operational performance has improved, as evidenced by a number of second half records being set at our Pilbara iron ore mine and rail system. We are also investing for the future, doubling our stake in the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold project in Mongolia through the acquisition of Turquoise Hill Resources, progressing the Rincon Lithium Project in Argentina and reaching milestone agreements that underpin the long-term success of our Pilbara iron ore business. You can read further details here

Rio Tinto Group had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $80.51 on 01/26/23, with the lowest value was $70.62 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) full year performance was -5.35%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Rio Tinto Group shares are logging -13.24% during the 52-week period from high price, and 43.16% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $50.92 and $84.01.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1994246 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Rio Tinto Group (RIO) recorded performance in the market was 2.37%, having the revenues showcasing 11.81% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 125.53B, as it employees total of 49000 workers.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Rio Tinto Group a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 67.21, with a change in the price was noted +18.95. In a similar fashion, Rio Tinto Group posted a movement of +35.18% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,495,904 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RIO is recording 0.25 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.23.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Rio Tinto Group in the period of last 50 days is set at 35.36%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 9.63%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 25.99% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 29.61%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Rio Tinto Group, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 2.37%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 23.69%, alongside a downfall of -5.35% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.42% in the 7-day charts and went up by -7.45% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.81% during last recorded quarter.