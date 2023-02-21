Take note of this Trade Activity: DraftKings Inc. (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) is priced at $20.54 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $20.01 and reached a high price of $21.20, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $17.81. The stock touched a low price of $19.28.Recently in News on February 16, 2023, DraftKings Reports Fourth Quarter Revenue of $855 Million; Raises 2023 Revenue Guidance Midpoint to $2.95 Billion and Improves 2023 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance Midpoint to ($400) Million. Expects to Exit Fiscal Year 2023 with More Than $700 Million in Cash and Generate Positive Adjusted EBITDA in Fiscal Year 2024. You can read further details here

DraftKings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $21.20 on 02/17/23, with the lowest value was $10.98 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) full year performance was -10.66%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, DraftKings Inc. shares are logging -17.87% during the 52-week period from high price, and 110.24% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.77 and $25.01.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 81746898 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) recorded performance in the market was 80.33%, having the revenues showcasing 38.22% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.99B, as it employees total of 3400 workers.

Market experts do have their say about DraftKings Inc. (DKNG)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 14.32, with a change in the price was noted +5.95. In a similar fashion, DraftKings Inc. posted a movement of +40.78% for the period of last 100 days, recording 17,451,029 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DKNG is recording 0.87 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.87.

Technical breakdown of DraftKings Inc. (DKNG)

Raw Stochastic average of DraftKings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.72%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 91.15% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 83.36%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of DraftKings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 80.33%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 4.90%, alongside a downfall of -10.66% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 28.46% in the 7-day charts and went down by 52.83% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 38.22% during last recorded quarter.