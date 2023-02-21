ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) is on the roll with an average volume of 59.34K in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) was valued at $7.98. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $9.21 while reaching the peak value of $9.44 and lowest value recorded on the day was $5.8923. The stock current value is $6.01.Recently in News on February 17, 2023, ShiftPixy Labs Announces Development of Mobile Food Ordering Apps That Elevate Customer Engagement with Cutting-Edge Technology. ShiftPixy, Inc. (Nasdaq: PIXY) (“ShiftPixy” or “the Company”), a Florida-based national staffing enterprise which designs, manages, and sells access to a disruptive, revolutionary platform that facilitates employment in the rapidly growing Gig Economy, today announced the development of ordering apps designed to elevate customer engagement with Digital Food Brands (DFBs) – online-only restaurants that deliver to the customer doorstep. The ShiftPixy Labs apps will be uniquely branded for each DFB, and through the use of cutting-edge technology will allow customers with just a few clicks to easily browse menus, customize orders, add special instructions, track their delivery status in real time, pay for their meals and earn loyalty points all from their mobile devices. The new apps will be available for download on both iOS and Android devices. For additional online viewing of our app development video, please visit our YouTube channel here. You can read further details here

ShiftPixy Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $21.00 on 01/03/23, with the lowest value was $5.89 for the same time period, recorded on 02/17/23.

ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) full year performance was -94.17%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ShiftPixy Inc. shares are logging -94.11% during the 52-week period from high price, and -23.05% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.81 and $102.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2133490 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) recorded performance in the market was -71.31%, having the revenues showcasing -70.47% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 58.12M, as it employees total of 61 workers.

Analysts verdict on ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ShiftPixy Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 14.21, with a change in the price was noted -11.68. In a similar fashion, ShiftPixy Inc. posted a movement of -66.03% for the period of last 100 days, recording 119,017 in trading volumes.

ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of ShiftPixy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.62%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.67%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 3.84% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 3.80%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of ShiftPixy Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -71.31%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -70.97%, alongside a downfall of -94.17% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -29.79% in the 7-day charts and went up by -51.06% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -70.47% during last recorded quarter.