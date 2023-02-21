Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) market price of $20.22 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN). It is currently valued at $20.22. When the trading was stopped its value was $20.68.Recently in News on February 13, 2023, Rivian Hires Michael Callahan as Chief Legal Officer. Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) today announced it has hired Michael Callahan as its Chief Legal Officer. Callahan is joining Rivian from Stanford University, where he served as Executive Director of the Arthur and Toni Rembe Rock Center for Corporate Governance and Professor of the Practice of Law. Callahan will start at Rivian on February 13 and will report directly to Rivian founder and CEO RJ Scaringe. You can read further details here

Rivian Automotive Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $22.09 on 02/02/23, with the lowest value was $15.28 for the same time period, recorded on 01/19/23.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) full year performance was -69.48%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Rivian Automotive Inc. shares are logging -71.72% during the 52-week period from high price, and 32.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.28 and $71.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 16533617 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) recorded performance in the market was 9.71%, having the revenues showcasing -39.32% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 19.05B, as it employees total of 10422 workers.

Analysts verdict on Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 25.96, with a change in the price was noted -13.63. In a similar fashion, Rivian Automotive Inc. posted a movement of -40.27% for the period of last 100 days, recording 19,481,926 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RIVN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.08.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Rivian Automotive Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 35.30%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 66.90%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 77.19% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 73.28%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Rivian Automotive Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 9.71%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -43.68%, alongside a downfall of -69.48% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.27% in the 7-day charts and went down by 28.06% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -39.32% during last recorded quarter.