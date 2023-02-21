Reason’s why Genius Group Limited (GNS) is an asset to your trade with current Target Price of $14.78

For the readers interested in the stock health of Genius Group Limited (GNS). It is currently valued at $5.85. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $6.17, after setting-off with the price of $6.11. Company’s stock value dipped to $5.65 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $6.38.Recently in News on February 17, 2023, CORRECTING and REPLACING – Genius Group Releases Lifelong Learning Prospectus and full 2023 Entrepreneur Curriculum. Genius Group Limited (NYSE American: GNS) (“Genius Group” or the “Company”), a leading entrepreneur edtech and education group, is correcting the press release that was released under the same headline on February 15, 2023. The corrected release follows:. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Genius Group Limited shares are logging -84.08% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1843.52% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.30 and $36.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3269814 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Genius Group Limited (GNS) recorded performance in the market was 1671.12%, having the revenues showcasing 1067.66% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 137.12M, as it employees total of 241 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Genius Group Limited (GNS)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.88, with a change in the price was noted +3.65. In a similar fashion, Genius Group Limited posted a movement of +165.91% for the period of last 100 days, recording 11,367,987 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GNS is recording 0.38 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.26.

Technical breakdown of Genius Group Limited (GNS)

Raw Stochastic average of Genius Group Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 72.17%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 58.77%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 68.89% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 73.53%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Genius Group Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1671.12%. The shares increased approximately by -6.85% in the 7-day charts and went down by 179.90% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1067.66% during last recorded quarter.