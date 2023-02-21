Reason’s why Energy Transfer LP (ET) is an asset to your trade with current Target Price of $16.62

At the end of the latest market close, Energy Transfer LP (ET) was valued at $13.05. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $12.95 while reaching the peak value of $12.975 and lowest value recorded on the day was $12.70. The stock current value is $12.87.Recently in News on February 17, 2023, Energy Transfer LP Files 2022 Annual Report. Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) today announced it has filed its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). You can read further details here

Energy Transfer LP had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.67 on 01/24/23, with the lowest value was $11.50 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) full year performance was 27.05%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Energy Transfer LP shares are logging -5.85% during the 52-week period from high price, and 40.66% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.15 and $13.67.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 13416157 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Energy Transfer LP (ET) recorded performance in the market was 8.42%, having the revenues showcasing 6.28% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 40.30B, as it employees total of 12558 workers.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 16 analysts gave the Energy Transfer LP a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.21, with a change in the price was noted +2.65. In a similar fashion, Energy Transfer LP posted a movement of +25.93% for the period of last 100 days, recording 15,545,427 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ET is recording 1.77 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.77.

Energy Transfer LP (ET): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Energy Transfer LP in the period of last 50 days is set at 65.22%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 17.53%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 38.69% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 46.87%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Energy Transfer LP, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 8.42%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 7.88%, alongside a boost of 27.05% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.23% in the 7-day charts and went down by 2.14% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.28% during last recorded quarter.