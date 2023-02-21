Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR): These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

For the readers interested in the stock health of Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR). It is currently valued at $71.22. When the trading was stopped its value was $62.75.Recently in News on February 16, 2023, UFP Industries Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Otter Tail to Join S&P SmallCap 600. S&P SmallCap 600 constituent UFP Industries Inc. (NASD: UFPI) will replace LHC Group Inc. (NASD: LHCG) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Otter Tail Corp. You can read further details here

Otter Tail Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $72.99 on 02/17/23, with the lowest value was $57.29 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/23.

Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) full year performance was 15.94%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Otter Tail Corporation shares are logging -13.63% during the 52-week period from high price, and 35.40% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $52.60 and $82.46.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1704157 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) recorded performance in the market was 21.31%, having the revenues showcasing 28.93% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.61B, as it employees total of 2422 workers.

Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 60.95, with a change in the price was noted +6.67. In a similar fashion, Otter Tail Corporation posted a movement of +10.33% for the period of last 100 days, recording 181,240 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OTTR is recording 0.68 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.68.

Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Otter Tail Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 89.23%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 86.16%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 49.74% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 34.51%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Otter Tail Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 21.31%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -12.85%, alongside a boost of 15.94% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.26% in the 7-day charts and went down by 16.13% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 28.93% during last recorded quarter.