Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

At the end of the latest market close, Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) was valued at $10.57. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $10.29 while reaching the peak value of $10.29 and lowest value recorded on the day was $9.65. The stock current value is $9.66.Recently in News on February 1, 2023, Nine Energy Service Announces the Redemption of its 2023 Senior Notes, Completion of its Public Offering of Units and Extension of its ABL Facility. Nine Energy Service, Inc. (“Nine” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NINE) announced today the redemption of all of its outstanding 8.750% Senior Notes due 2023 ( the “2023 Senior Notes”), which was partially funded with the net proceeds from its underwritten public offering of 300,000 units, each comprised of $1,000 principal amount of 13.000% Senior Secured Notes due 2028 (the “2028 Senior Secured Notes”) and five shares of Nine’s common stock. You can read further details here

Nine Energy Service Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $17.10 on 01/17/23, with the lowest value was $9.65 for the same time period, recorded on 02/17/23.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) full year performance was 685.37%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Nine Energy Service Inc. shares are logging -43.51% during the 52-week period from high price, and 828.85% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.04 and $17.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1150791 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) recorded performance in the market was -33.52%, having the revenues showcasing -4.17% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 351.14M, as it employees total of 944 workers.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Nine Energy Service Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.29, with a change in the price was noted +7.30. In a similar fashion, Nine Energy Service Inc. posted a movement of +309.32% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,525,600 in trading volumes.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Nine Energy Service Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 15.65%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.18%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 9.29% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 14.32%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Nine Energy Service Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -33.52%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 203.77%, alongside a boost of 685.37% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -12.66% in the 7-day charts and went up by -34.02% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -4.17% during last recorded quarter.