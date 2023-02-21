Meeting and exceeding analyst predictions: KeyCorp (KEY)

At the end of the latest market close, KeyCorp (KEY) was valued at $19.15. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $19.03 while reaching the peak value of $19.23 and lowest value recorded on the day was $18.78. The stock current value is $18.51.Recently in News on February 17, 2023, The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts Receives $225,000 Grant From KeyBank Foundation. The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts has received a community impact grant from KeyBank Foundation in the amount of $225,000 payable over three years. The funding will support the Food Bank’s goal of increasing the availability of culturally appropriate food at its 25 Mobile Food Bank distribution sites. The Mobile Food Bank delivers a truck full of free fresh and non-perishable groceries from The Food Bank’s warehouse directly to a community site for immediate distribution to residents. The program reaches under-served populations throughout western Massachusetts that do not have access to healthy foods, including families, seniors and children. Much of The Food Bank’s culturally appropriate inventory for underserved communities must be purchased with funding raised from private foundations, businesses and individuals. You can read further details here

KeyCorp had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $20.30 on 02/02/23, with the lowest value was $16.33 for the same time period, recorded on 01/20/23.

KeyCorp (KEY) full year performance was -28.06%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, KeyCorp shares are logging -28.79% during the 52-week period from high price, and 21.34% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.26 and $26.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3560636 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the KeyCorp (KEY) recorded performance in the market was 6.26%, having the revenues showcasing -0.86% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 17.81B, as it employees total of 17477 workers.

Specialists analysis on KeyCorp (KEY)

During the last month, 9 analysts gave the KeyCorp a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 4 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 17.92, with a change in the price was noted +2.58. In a similar fashion, KeyCorp posted a movement of +16.17% for the period of last 100 days, recording 11,346,419 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KEY is recording 1.69 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.69.

Trends and Technical analysis: KeyCorp (KEY)

Raw Stochastic average of KeyCorp in the period of last 50 days is set at 55.61%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 34.08%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 51.68% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 60.97%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 6.26%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -4.09%, alongside a downfall of -28.06% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.80% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.14% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -0.86% during last recorded quarter.