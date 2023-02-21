Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $1.00

At the end of the latest market close, Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) was valued at $0.16. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.1537 while reaching the peak value of $0.1563 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.15. The stock current value is $0.16.Recently in News on February 15, 2023, /C O R R E C T I O N — Ideanomics/. In the news release, Ideanomics to Announce Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Earnings on March 15, 2023, issued 15-Feb-2023 by Ideanomics over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the headline should read “March 16” and the first paragraph should read “Thursday, March 16” rather than “March 15” as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:. You can read further details here

Ideanomics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.2198 on 01/30/23, with the lowest value was $0.1475 for the same time period, recorded on 02/13/23.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) full year performance was -85.69%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ideanomics Inc. shares are logging -86.43% during the 52-week period from high price, and 9.86% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.14 and $1.15.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 15450136 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) recorded performance in the market was -4.88%, having the revenues showcasing -40.57% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 106.50M, as it employees total of 559 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ideanomics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.2178, with a change in the price was noted -0.17. In a similar fashion, Ideanomics Inc. posted a movement of -52.74% for the period of last 100 days, recording 11,298,922 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IDEX is recording 0.06 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Technical breakdown of Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX)

Raw Stochastic average of Ideanomics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 15.05%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 11.76%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 12.22% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 13.37%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Ideanomics Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -4.88%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -76.11%, alongside a downfall of -85.69% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.38% in the 7-day charts and went up by -10.14% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -40.57% during last recorded quarter.