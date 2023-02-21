Get in on this Buy-In Opportunity with Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV)

At the end of the latest market close, Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) was valued at $1.22. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.14 while reaching the peak value of $1.15 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.0401. The stock current value is $1.06.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. shares are logging -99.57% during the 52-week period from high price, and 9.14% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.97 and $243.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4325505 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) recorded performance in the market was -67.38%, having the revenues showcasing -88.85% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 41.67M, as it employees total of 71 workers.

Analysts verdict on Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.86%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.36%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 5.00% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 4.10%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -67.38%. The shares increased approximately by -59.23% in the 7-day charts and went up by -76.29% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -88.85% during last recorded quarter.