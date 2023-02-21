Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. (BAER): How investors can get the most out of their investments

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. (BAER) is priced at $4.22 after the most recent trading session.

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. (BAER) full year performance was -56.54%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. shares are logging -83.71% during the 52-week period from high price, and 29.45% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.26 and $25.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 569558 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. (BAER) recorded performance in the market was -58.34%, having the revenues showcasing -57.91% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 184.71M.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -58.34%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -57.35%, alongside a downfall of -56.54% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.47% in the 7-day charts and went up by -56.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -57.91% during last recorded quarter.