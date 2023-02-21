Boxed Inc. (BOXD): Investing has never been easier

At the end of the latest market close, Boxed Inc. (BOXD) was valued at $0.72. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.6858 while reaching the peak value of $0.6923 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.5602. The stock current value is $0.59.Recently in News on February 6, 2023, Boxed To Provide Third Party Direct-To-Consumer Logistics for Colavita USA’s E-commerce Division. Leading Italian foods importer to outsource inventory management, fulfillment, and transportation services from Boxed. You can read further details here

Boxed Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.7743 on 02/16/23, with the lowest value was $0.2049 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Boxed Inc. (BOXD) full year performance was -93.70%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Boxed Inc. shares are logging -95.26% during the 52-week period from high price, and 222.40% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.18 and $12.45.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5439348 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Boxed Inc. (BOXD) recorded performance in the market was 202.72%, having the revenues showcasing 13.01% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 52.80M, as it employees total of 250 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Boxed Inc. (BOXD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Boxed Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5291, with a change in the price was noted -0.36. In a similar fashion, Boxed Inc. posted a movement of -38.04% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,089,299 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Boxed Inc. (BOXD)

Raw Stochastic average of Boxed Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 68.83%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 46.17%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 44.12% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 29.38%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Boxed Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 202.72%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -56.93%, alongside a downfall of -93.70% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 16.03% in the 7-day charts and went up by 13.66% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 13.01% during last recorded quarter.