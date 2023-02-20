This is to seal it as Five Below Inc. (FIVE) shares are up 92.23% from its 52-week low

At the end of the latest market close, Five Below Inc. (FIVE) was valued at $207.66. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $208.42 while reaching the peak value of $212.56 and lowest value recorded on the day was $207.97. The stock current value is $210.47.Recently in News on January 9, 2023, Five Below, Inc. Announces Holiday Sales Results for Quarter-To-Date Through January 7, 2023. Expects Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2022 Results Near High End of Previously Provided Guidance. You can read further details here

Five Below Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $212.56 on 02/17/23, with the lowest value was $169.35 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Five Below Inc. (FIVE) full year performance was 23.86%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Five Below Inc. shares are logging 0.35% during the 52-week period from high price, and 92.23% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $109.49 and $209.74.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 681828 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Five Below Inc. (FIVE) recorded performance in the market was 19.00%, having the revenues showcasing 40.53% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 11.61B, as it employees total of 6100 workers.

Analysts verdict on Five Below Inc. (FIVE)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 168.34, with a change in the price was noted +79.84. In a similar fashion, Five Below Inc. posted a movement of +61.12% for the period of last 100 days, recording 860,449 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FIVE is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Five Below Inc. (FIVE): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Five Below Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.60%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.87%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 93.35% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 93.06%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Five Below Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 19.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 48.18%, alongside a boost of 23.86% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.38% in the 7-day charts and went down by 15.94% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 40.53% during last recorded quarter.