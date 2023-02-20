The Stars are Aligning for Holders of Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV)

Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) is priced at $7.61 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $7.65 and reached a high price of $7.69, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $7.62. The stock touched a low price of $7.47.Recently in News on February 15, 2023, Aimco Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Date. Apartment Investment and Management Company (“Aimco”) (NYSE: AIV) announced today that it plans to report 2022 fourth quarter results and provide an outlook for 2023 on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, after the market closes. The Company’s earnings release will be available in the Investor Relations section of its website at investors.aimco.com. You can read further details here

Apartment Investment and Management Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.84 on 02/02/23, with the lowest value was $7.01 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) full year performance was 7.87%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Apartment Investment and Management Company shares are logging -22.10% during the 52-week period from high price, and 46.10% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.21 and $9.77.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 763295 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) recorded performance in the market was 6.88%, having the revenues showcasing -3.18% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.15B, as it employees total of 62 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Apartment Investment and Management Company a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.58, with a change in the price was noted +0.23. In a similar fashion, Apartment Investment and Management Company posted a movement of +3.12% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,153,833 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AIV is recording 1.35 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.35.

Technical breakdown of Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV)

Raw Stochastic average of Apartment Investment and Management Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 47.65%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 57.14%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 57.78% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 62.65%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Apartment Investment and Management Company, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 6.88%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -17.91%, alongside a boost of 7.87% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.65% in the 7-day charts and went down by 2.28% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -3.18% during last recorded quarter.