The clock is ticking: Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE)

At the end of the latest market close, Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE) was valued at $6.43. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $6.23 while reaching the peak value of $6.32 and lowest value recorded on the day was $6.06. The stock current value is $6.10.Recently in News on January 30, 2023, Obsidian Energy Announces 2023 Guidance and Significant 2022 Reserves Value Increase with Year-End Reserves Report. • 2023 capital expenditures includes development and exploration/appraisal programs with optionality for second half expansion. You can read further details here

Obsidian Energy Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.91 on 02/10/23, with the lowest value was $5.73 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/23.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE) full year performance was -25.79%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Obsidian Energy Ltd. shares are logging -51.28% during the 52-week period from high price, and 6.46% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.73 and $12.52.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 691511 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE) recorded performance in the market was -8.13%, having the revenues showcasing -20.98% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 627.81M, as it employees total of 173 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.29, with a change in the price was noted -0.42. In a similar fashion, Obsidian Energy Ltd. posted a movement of -6.44% for the period of last 100 days, recording 622,126 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OBE is recording 0.28 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.27.

Technical breakdown of Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE)

Raw Stochastic average of Obsidian Energy Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 26.43%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 4.71%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 36.86% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 60.98%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Obsidian Energy Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -8.13%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -33.33%, alongside a downfall of -25.79% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -10.82% in the 7-day charts and went down by -9.36% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -20.98% during last recorded quarter.