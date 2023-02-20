Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. (TSLX) is offering a Buy-In Opportunity

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. (TSLX), which is $19.48 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $19.8299 after opening rate of $19.06 while the lowest price it went was recorded $19.014 before closing at $18.93.Recently in News on February 16, 2023, Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Results; Declares a $0.01 Per Share Increase in First Quarter Base Dividend Per Share to $0.46, and a Fourth Quarter Supplemental Dividend of $0.09 Per Share. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE: TSLX, or the “Company”) today reported financial results for the full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022. Please view a printable version of the 2022 Full Year and Fourth Quarter Results. You can read further details here

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $19.83 on 02/17/23, with the lowest value was $17.85 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. (TSLX) full year performance was -16.76%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. shares are logging -19.20% during the 52-week period from high price, and 21.56% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $16.02 and $24.11.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 788027 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. (TSLX) recorded performance in the market was 9.44%, having the revenues showcasing 4.56% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.58B.

Analysts verdict on Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. (TSLX)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 18.18, with a change in the price was noted +3.16. In a similar fashion, Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. posted a movement of +19.36% for the period of last 100 days, recording 400,978 in trading volumes.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. (TSLX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 88.16%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 74.64%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 49.12% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 42.89%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 9.44%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 0.52%, alongside a downfall of -16.76% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.85% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.53% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 4.56% during last recorded quarter.