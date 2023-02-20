Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS) was down -2.95%

At the end of the latest market close, Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS) was valued at $24.07. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $23.75 while reaching the peak value of $23.76 and lowest value recorded on the day was $23.33. The stock current value is $23.36.Recently in News on February 14, 2023, Woodside Energy Group Ltd Announces Line-Item Guidance and Other Items. Woodside’s 2022 full-year results are scheduled for release on Monday, 27 February 2023. You can read further details here

Woodside Energy Group Ltd had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $26.93 on 01/26/23, with the lowest value was $22.73 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/23.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS) full year performance was 21.48%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Woodside Energy Group Ltd shares are logging -13.26% during the 52-week period from high price, and 22.24% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $19.11 and $26.93.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 748951 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS) recorded performance in the market was -3.51%, having the revenues showcasing -10.46% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 43.63B, as it employees total of 3684 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Woodside Energy Group Ltd a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 24.05, with a change in the price was noted +4.04. In a similar fashion, Woodside Energy Group Ltd posted a movement of +20.91% for the period of last 100 days, recording 586,028 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS)

Raw Stochastic average of Woodside Energy Group Ltd in the period of last 50 days is set at 15.10%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.83%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 3.69% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 15.23%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Woodside Energy Group Ltd, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -3.51%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 3.00%, alongside a boost of 21.48% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.59% in the 7-day charts and went up by -9.32% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -10.46% during last recorded quarter.