Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Phunware Inc. (PHUN) was down -3.85%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Phunware Inc. (PHUN). It is currently valued at $1.00. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.02, after setting-off with the price of $1.02. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.9901 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.04.

Phunware Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.1500 on 02/03/23, with the lowest value was $0.7581 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) full year performance was -71.51%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Phunware Inc. shares are logging -72.38% during the 52-week period from high price, and 33.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.75 and $3.62.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 556476 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Phunware Inc. (PHUN) recorded performance in the market was 29.32%, having the revenues showcasing -21.26% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 103.70M, as it employees total of 120 workers.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Phunware Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0684, with a change in the price was noted -0.07. In a similar fashion, Phunware Inc. posted a movement of -6.54% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,854,472 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PHUN is recording 0.39 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Phunware Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 62.50%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 20.93%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 36.74% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 39.67%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Phunware Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 29.32%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -34.21%, alongside a downfall of -71.51% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.00% in the 7-day charts and went down by 1.83% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -21.26% during last recorded quarter.