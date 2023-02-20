Recent Change of 0.16% in the Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL), which is $24.89 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $24.99 after opening rate of $24.85 while the lowest price it went was recorded $24.8011 before closing at $24.85.Recently in News on January 27, 2023, Blackstone Secured Lending Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) (the “Company”) announced today that it will host its fourth quarter and full year 2022 investor conference call via public webcast on February 27, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. ET. The Company will report its fourth quarter results prior to the call the morning of February 27, 2023. You can read further details here

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $25.00 on 02/16/23, with the lowest value was $22.11 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/23.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) full year performance was -14.02%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund shares are logging -15.20% during the 52-week period from high price, and 14.11% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $21.81 and $29.35.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 515922 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) recorded performance in the market was 11.36%, having the revenues showcasing 4.10% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.97B.

The Analysts eye on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Blackstone Secured Lending Fund a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 23.55, with a change in the price was noted +0.91. In a similar fashion, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund posted a movement of +3.79% for the period of last 100 days, recording 783,798 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BXSL is recording 1.32 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.32.

Technical rundown of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL)

Raw Stochastic average of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.23%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.24%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.17% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.82%.

Considering, the past performance of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 11.36%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 0.36%, alongside a downfall of -14.02% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.43% in the 7-day charts and went down by 7.05% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 4.10% during last recorded quarter.