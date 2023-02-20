Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG): Major Movement on the Horizon

At the end of the latest market close, Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG) was valued at $147.36. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $151.00 while reaching the peak value of $155.36 and lowest value recorded on the day was $149.38. The stock current value is $154.67.Recently in News on February 17, 2023, PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL SECURITIES REPURCHASE AUTHORITY OF $250 MILLION. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: PAG), a diversified international transportation services company and one of the world’s premier automotive and commercial truck retailers, today announced that its Board of Directors delegated to management $250 million in authority to repurchase the Company’s outstanding securities. This repurchase authority is in addition to previously announced repurchase authority, of which $3.6 million remained outstanding as of February 7, 2023. The authority has no expiration. In 2022, the Company repurchased 8.2 million shares of its common stock, representing approximately 10.6% of the Company’s shares outstanding at the beginning of 2022, for an aggregate purchase price of $886.5 million. From January 1, 2023, through February 7, 2023, the Company repurchased 0.6 million shares for an aggregate purchase price of $70.7 million. You can read further details here

Penske Automotive Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $155.36 on 02/17/23, with the lowest value was $112.31 for the same time period, recorded on 01/19/23.

Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG) full year performance was 50.59%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Penske Automotive Group Inc. shares are logging 3.53% during the 52-week period from high price, and 74.61% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $88.58 and $149.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 550318 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG) recorded performance in the market was 34.58%, having the revenues showcasing 24.75% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 10.96B, as it employees total of 25000 workers.

The Analysts eye on Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Penske Automotive Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 117.94, with a change in the price was noted +58.13. In a similar fashion, Penske Automotive Group Inc. posted a movement of +60.21% for the period of last 100 days, recording 455,600 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PAG is recording 1.04 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.38.

Technical rundown of Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG)

Raw Stochastic average of Penske Automotive Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.60%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.26%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 97.34% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 97.92%.

Considering, the past performance of Penske Automotive Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 34.58%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 27.06%, alongside a boost of 50.59% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.42% in the 7-day charts and went down by 34.33% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 24.75% during last recorded quarter.