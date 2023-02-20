Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC): Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC), which is $11.71 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $11.74 after opening rate of $11.66 while the lowest price it went was recorded $11.55 before closing at $11.66.Recently in News on February 15, 2023, Orchid Island Capital Announces February 2023 Monthly Dividend and January 31, 2023 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics. February 2023 Monthly Dividend of $0.16 Per Share of Common Stock. You can read further details here

Orchid Island Capital Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.66 on 02/02/23, with the lowest value was $10.51 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) full year performance was -39.64%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Orchid Island Capital Inc. shares are logging -39.95% during the 52-week period from high price, and 47.30% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.95 and $19.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 517598 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) recorded performance in the market was 11.52%, having the revenues showcasing 11.63% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 426.13M.

Analysts verdict on Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Orchid Island Capital Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.67, with a change in the price was noted +2.41. In a similar fashion, Orchid Island Capital Inc. posted a movement of +25.91% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,056,017 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ORC is recording 7.83 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Orchid Island Capital Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 58.24%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 24.01%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 18.80% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 16.28%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Orchid Island Capital Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 11.52%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -20.61%, alongside a downfall of -39.64% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.52% in the 7-day charts and went up by -2.82% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.63% during last recorded quarter.