LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 0.96

For the readers interested in the stock health of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA). It is currently valued at $249.99. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $251.19, after setting-off with the price of $247.80. Company’s stock value dipped to $246.51 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $248.19.Recently in News on February 17, 2023, Joseph Conroy, CFP® HONORED AS ONE OF LPL FINANCIAL’S TOP FINANCIAL ADVISORS. Joseph Conroy, CFP®, an independent LPL Financial advisor at Harford Retirement Planners in Bel Air, today announced his inclusion in LPL’s Patriot’s Club. This elite award is presented to less than 7% of the firm’s more than 21,000 financial advisors nationwide*. You can read further details here

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $254.28 on 02/16/23, with the lowest value was $210.39 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/23.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) full year performance was 32.18%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, LPL Financial Holdings Inc. shares are logging -7.94% during the 52-week period from high price, and 77.74% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $140.65 and $271.56.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 529499 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) recorded performance in the market was 15.65%, having the revenues showcasing 14.45% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 19.99B, as it employees total of 6141 workers.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the LPL Financial Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 232.74, with a change in the price was noted +34.97. In a similar fashion, LPL Financial Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +16.26% for the period of last 100 days, recording 904,814 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LPLA is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.41.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 91.48%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 86.87%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 87.17% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.68%.

If we look into the earlier routines of LPL Financial Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 15.65%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 7.78%, alongside a boost of 32.18% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.11% in the 7-day charts and went down by 13.41% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 14.45% during last recorded quarter.