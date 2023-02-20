Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation (KSI): Major Movement on the Horizon

For the readers interested in the stock health of Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation (KSI). It is currently valued at $10.11. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $10.11, after setting-off with the price of $10.10. Company’s stock value dipped to $10.10 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $10.10.Recently in News on February 16, 2023, Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation Announces Updated Estimate of Redemption Price of Public Shares. Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KSI, KSICU, KSICW) previously announced that it will redeem all of its outstanding shares of Class A common stock sold as part of the units in the Company’s initial public offering (whether they were purchased in the initial public offering or thereafter in the open market) (the “public shares”), effective as of the close of business on March 19, 2023, because the Company will not consummate an initial business combination within the time period required by its amended and restated certificate of incorporation. You can read further details here

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.13 on 02/15/23, with the lowest value was $10.03 for the same time period, recorded on 01/10/23.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation (KSI) full year performance was 4.23%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation shares are logging -0.20% during the 52-week period from high price, and 4.34% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.69 and $10.13.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 731323 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation (KSI) recorded performance in the market was 0.80%, having the revenues showcasing 2.02% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 221.21M.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation (KSI) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.95, with a change in the price was noted +0.26. In a similar fashion, Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation posted a movement of +2.64% for the period of last 100 days, recording 58,752 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KSI is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation (KSI): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 89.47%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 75.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 80.56% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 83.64%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 0.80%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 3.69%, alongside a boost of 4.23% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.00% in the 7-day charts and went down by 0.70% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 2.02% during last recorded quarter.