Here is why Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 3.01%

At the end of the latest market close, Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) was valued at $400.37. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $398.33 while reaching the peak value of $401.05 and lowest value recorded on the day was $390.51. The stock current value is $395.62.Recently in News on February 14, 2023, Spectrum Community Solutions Selects Multifamily Proptech Innovator Quext as Preferred IoT Solution. Charter Communications, Inc. today announced a new strategic teaming arrangement with Texas-based technology company Quext, making Quext IoT the preferred smart home offering for new and existing customers served by Spectrum Community Solutions, Charter’s brand dedicated to multifamily properties. Through this agreement, both organizations gain a best-in-class solution to bundle and benefit their customer and prospect bases. You can read further details here

Charter Communications Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $415.29 on 02/02/23, with the lowest value was $337.18 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) full year performance was -35.09%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Charter Communications Inc. shares are logging -34.72% during the 52-week period from high price, and 32.91% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $297.66 and $606.03.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 672416 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) recorded performance in the market was 16.67%, having the revenues showcasing 1.73% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 59.91B, as it employees total of 101700 workers.

The Analysts eye on Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR)

During the last month, 13 analysts gave the Charter Communications Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 14 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 362.42, with a change in the price was noted +89.42. In a similar fashion, Charter Communications Inc. posted a movement of +29.20% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,425,435 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CHTR is recording 10.70 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 10.54.

Technical rundown of Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR)

Raw Stochastic average of Charter Communications Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 82.61%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 43.82%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 57.67% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 62.70%.

Considering, the past performance of Charter Communications Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 16.67%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -13.63%, alongside a downfall of -35.09% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.33% in the 7-day charts and went down by 2.97% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1.73% during last recorded quarter.