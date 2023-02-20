Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO): Major Movement on the Horizon

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) is priced at $20.77 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $21.61 and reached a high price of $21.75, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $21.88. The stock touched a low price of $20.28.Recently in News on February 9, 2023, Expro Group Holdings N.V. Schedules Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call. Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE: XPRO) (“Expro” or the “Company”) will hold a conference call on February 23, 2023 to discuss results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time). A press release regarding the results will be issued before the market opens on February 23 and the press release, together with associated presentation slides, will be posted to the investor relations section of the Expro website in advance of the conference call. You can read further details here

Expro Group Holdings N.V. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $22.48 on 02/16/23, with the lowest value was $16.43 for the same time period, recorded on 01/12/23.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) full year performance was 40.24%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Expro Group Holdings N.V. shares are logging -7.61% during the 52-week period from high price, and 135.35% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.82 and $22.48.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 770470 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) recorded performance in the market was 14.56%, having the revenues showcasing 11.85% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.15B, as it employees total of 7200 workers.

Specialists analysis on Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 17.51, with a change in the price was noted +9.21. In a similar fashion, Expro Group Holdings N.V. posted a movement of +79.67% for the period of last 100 days, recording 643,368 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for XPRO is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Trends and Technical analysis: Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO)

Raw Stochastic average of Expro Group Holdings N.V. in the period of last 50 days is set at 78.27%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 64.15%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.47% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.98%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 14.56%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 57.11%, alongside a boost of 40.24% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.86% in the 7-day charts and went down by 15.26% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.85% during last recorded quarter.