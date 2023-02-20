Don’t Miss Out on this Buy-In Window for Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC), which is $13.70 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $13.74 after opening rate of $13.74 while the lowest price it went was recorded $13.51 before closing at $13.73.Recently in News on February 9, 2023, Ellington Financial Announces Release Date of Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings, Conference Call, and Investor Presentation. Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) (the “Company”) today announced that it will release financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 after market close on Thursday, February 23, 2023. The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, February 24, 2023. To participate in the event by telephone, please dial (800) 343-4849 at least 10 minutes prior to the start time and reference the conference code EFCQ422. International callers should dial (203) 518-9708 and reference the same code. The conference call also will be webcast live and can be accessed via the “For Our Shareholders” section of the Company’s website at www.ellingtonfinancial.com. To listen to the live webcast, please visit www.ellingtonfinancial.com at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download, and install necessary audio software. You can read further details here

Ellington Financial Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.42 on 02/02/23, with the lowest value was $12.45 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) full year performance was -22.82%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ellington Financial Inc. shares are logging -24.43% during the 52-week period from high price, and 26.73% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.81 and $18.13.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 764988 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) recorded performance in the market was 10.75%, having the revenues showcasing -2.97% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 897.62M, as it employees total of 170 workers.

Specialists analysis on Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.17, with a change in the price was noted +1.55. In a similar fashion, Ellington Financial Inc. posted a movement of +12.76% for the period of last 100 days, recording 770,679 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EFC is recording 5.14 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.02.

Trends and Technical analysis: Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC)

Raw Stochastic average of Ellington Financial Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 66.57%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 36.91%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 37.79% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 35.34%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 10.75%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -12.24%, alongside a downfall of -22.82% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.59% in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.29% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -2.97% during last recorded quarter.