Black Knight Inc. (BKI): What Top Wall Street Players are saying

Black Knight Inc. (BKI) is priced at $63.94 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $64.28 and reached a high price of $64.5451, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $64.47. The stock touched a low price of $63.59.Recently in News on February 16, 2023, Black Knight Signs Agreement to Integrate Wolters Kluwer’s eNote and eVault Capabilities to Enhance Black Knight’s Digital, End-to-End Mortgage Origination Offering. Today, Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) announced an agreement with Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions, a global information services and technology leader, to integrate Wolters Kluwer’s eNote and eVault capabilities with Expedite Close, Black Knight’s digital closing solution. Black Knight, which already offers innovative eSign, eClosing, and remote online notarization (RON) solutions, will integrate Wolters Kluwer’s eNote and eVault solutions with Expedite Close as the final pieces to connect all the tools lenders need to perform a digital closing and complete a digital mortgage. You can read further details here

Black Knight Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $65.18 on 02/10/23, with the lowest value was $57.82 for the same time period, recorded on 01/19/23.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Black Knight Inc. (BKI) full year performance was 5.79%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Black Knight Inc. shares are logging -19.85% during the 52-week period from high price, and 22.96% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $52.00 and $79.78.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 769003 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Black Knight Inc. (BKI) recorded performance in the market was 3.55%, having the revenues showcasing 7.21% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.57B, as it employees total of 6400 workers.

Black Knight Inc. (BKI) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Black Knight Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 61.20, with a change in the price was noted -1.58. In a similar fashion, Black Knight Inc. posted a movement of -2.41% for the period of last 100 days, recording 910,558 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BKI is recording 1.05 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.04.

Black Knight Inc. (BKI): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Black Knight Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 83.60%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 77.82%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 84.52% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.01%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Black Knight Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 3.55%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -6.45%, alongside a boost of 5.79% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.07% in the 7-day charts and went down by 9.71% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 7.21% during last recorded quarter.