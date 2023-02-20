Analysts Mean recommendation for California Resources Corporation (CRC) was 1.80: Is this the key time?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of California Resources Corporation (CRC), which is $39.57 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $40.36 after opening rate of $40.36 while the lowest price it went was recorded $39.26 before closing at $40.86.Recently in News on January 20, 2023, California Resources Corporation Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) announced today that it will host its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results conference call on Friday, February 24th at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Pacific Time). The Company’s earnings will be released the day before the conference call following the market close. You can read further details here

California Resources Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $48.19 on 01/23/23, with the lowest value was $39.26 for the same time period, recorded on 02/17/23.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

California Resources Corporation (CRC) full year performance was -3.86%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, California Resources Corporation shares are logging -23.11% during the 52-week period from high price, and 10.07% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $35.95 and $51.46.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 503439 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the California Resources Corporation (CRC) recorded performance in the market was -9.06%, having the revenues showcasing -14.70% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.76B, as it employees total of 970 workers.

Market experts do have their say about California Resources Corporation (CRC)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the California Resources Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 43.37, with a change in the price was noted +3.43. In a similar fashion, California Resources Corporation posted a movement of +9.49% for the period of last 100 days, recording 675,504 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CRC is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.32.

Technical breakdown of California Resources Corporation (CRC)

Raw Stochastic average of California Resources Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 3.47%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.47%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 9.90% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 14.30%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of California Resources Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -9.06%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -20.25%, alongside a downfall of -3.86% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.87% in the 7-day charts and went up by -15.74% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -14.70% during last recorded quarter.