WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG): Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) is priced at $0.49 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.468 and reached a high price of $0.55, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.46. The stock touched a low price of $0.43.Recently in News on February 16, 2023, WeTrade Group Announced Cooperation with ERNIE Bot, Becoming The First Micro-Business Partner. WeTrade Group Inc. (“WeTrade” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WETG), a global diversified “software as a service” (“SaaS”) technology service provider committed to providing technical support and digital transformation tools for enterprises across multiple industries, today announced that the company has cooperated with ERNIE Bot, a Baidu ChatGPT product, and would apply Baidu’s AI technology to the YCloud system. Users can quickly and accurately convert text to graphics by providing several words or a group of words. You can read further details here

WeTrade Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.7860 on 02/08/23, with the lowest value was $0.2850 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/23.

WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) full year performance was -91.17%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, WeTrade Group Inc. shares are logging -99.04% during the 52-week period from high price, and 111.17% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.23 and $50.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2686634 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) recorded performance in the market was 42.85%, having the revenues showcasing -58.84% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 113.00M, as it employees total of 76 workers.

Specialists analysis on WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7562, with a change in the price was noted -0.23. In a similar fashion, WeTrade Group Inc. posted a movement of -32.54% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,679,911 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WETG is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG)

Raw Stochastic average of WeTrade Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 41.90%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 40.06%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 36.58% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 39.18%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 42.85%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -93.22%, alongside a downfall of -91.17% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -25.28% in the 7-day charts and went down by 22.28% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -58.84% during last recorded quarter.