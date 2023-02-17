The clock is ticking: Borr Drilling Limited (BORR)

At the end of the latest market close, Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) was valued at $6.83. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $6.79 while reaching the peak value of $7.305 and lowest value recorded on the day was $6.76. The stock current value is $7.15.Recently in News on February 16, 2023, Borr Drilling Limited – Q4 2022 Presentation. Please find enclosed the presentation of Borr Drilling Limited’s fourth quarter 2022 results to be held on the webcast/conference call at 15:00 CET (9:00 AM New York time) on February 16, 2023. You can read further details here

Borr Drilling Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.30 on 02/16/23, with the lowest value was $4.51 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/23.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) full year performance was 209.52%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Borr Drilling Limited shares are logging 2.73% during the 52-week period from high price, and 289.56% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.84 and $6.96.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2446625 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) recorded performance in the market was 43.86%, having the revenues showcasing 41.03% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.74B, as it employees total of 517 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Borr Drilling Limited (BORR)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.84, with a change in the price was noted +3.80. In a similar fashion, Borr Drilling Limited posted a movement of +113.43% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,377,050 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Borr Drilling Limited (BORR)

Raw Stochastic average of Borr Drilling Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.27%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.64%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 93.72% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 90.88%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Borr Drilling Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 43.86%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 95.89%, alongside a boost of 209.52% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 16.45% in the 7-day charts and went down by 24.78% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 41.03% during last recorded quarter.