SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC): These Numbers are Too Good to be true

For the readers interested in the stock health of SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC). It is currently valued at $1.03. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.94, after setting-off with the price of $0.901. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.8951 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.91.Recently in News on February 17, 2023, SciSparc’s Drug Discovery Joint Venture MitoCareX Bio Successfully Reached First Milestone for its Future Machine Learning System. MitoCareX established its initial cloud-based computing infrastructure. You can read further details here

SciSparc Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.3300 on 02/17/23, with the lowest value was $0.7322 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/23.

SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) full year performance was -79.19%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SciSparc Ltd. shares are logging -85.26% during the 52-week period from high price, and 68.85% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.61 and $6.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 37232710 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) recorded performance in the market was 36.33%, having the revenues showcasing 0.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.22M, as it employees total of 3 workers.

Market experts do have their say about SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the SciSparc Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9247, with a change in the price was noted +0.28. In a similar fashion, SciSparc Ltd. posted a movement of +36.19% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,165,364 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC)

Raw Stochastic average of SciSparc Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 56.25%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 45.10%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 33.85% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 27.94%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of SciSparc Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 36.33%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 5.10%, alongside a downfall of -79.19% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 23.35% in the 7-day charts and went up by 13.81% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by 0.00% during last recorded quarter.