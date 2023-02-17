Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close The Boeing Company (BA) was down -2.41%

At the end of the latest market close, The Boeing Company (BA) was valued at $217.44. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $215.00 while reaching the peak value of $216.52 and lowest value recorded on the day was $212.17. The stock current value is $212.21.Recently in News on February 15, 2023, Boeing Doubles Sustainable Aviation Fuel Purchase for Commercial Operations, Buying 5.6 Million Gallons for 2023. – Procurement will support flights for production, Boeing ecoDemonstrator, Dreamlifter and deliveries. You can read further details here

The Boeing Company had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $221.33 on 02/14/23, with the lowest value was $192.40 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

The Boeing Company (BA) full year performance was -2.54%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The Boeing Company shares are logging -4.12% during the 52-week period from high price, and 87.76% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $113.02 and $221.33.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4351601 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The Boeing Company (BA) recorded performance in the market was 11.40%, having the revenues showcasing 21.02% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 126.42B, as it employees total of 156000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about The Boeing Company (BA)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 176.78, with a change in the price was noted +80.95. In a similar fashion, The Boeing Company posted a movement of +61.67% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,306,735 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of The Boeing Company (BA)

Raw Stochastic average of The Boeing Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 80.48%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 49.95%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 70.93% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 75.51%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of The Boeing Company, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 11.40%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 26.92%, alongside a downfall of -2.54% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.10% in the 7-day charts and went down by 1.34% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 21.02% during last recorded quarter.