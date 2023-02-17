Right Now May Be the Best Buy-In Window for Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR)

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR) is priced at $1.83 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.74 and reached a high price of $1.937, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.75. The stock touched a low price of $1.71.Recently in News on February 16, 2023, Jasper Therapeutics Announces Positive Follow-up Clinical Data from Investigator-Sponsored Study of Briquilimab Conditioning in Sickle Cell Disease Patients. Data Presented in Plenary Session at the 2023 Transplantation & Cellular Therapy Meetings of the ASTCT and CIBMTR. You can read further details here

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.8000 on 01/03/23, with the lowest value was $1.3700 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/23.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR) full year performance was -60.48%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Jasper Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -66.05% during the 52-week period from high price, and 373.85% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.39 and $5.39.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3100796 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR) recorded performance in the market was 278.96%, having the revenues showcasing 181.54% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 182.18M, as it employees total of 25 workers.

Analysts verdict on Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0423, with a change in the price was noted +1.02. In a similar fashion, Jasper Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +125.90% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,135,237 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for JSPR is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Jasper Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 42.29%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 52.81%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 42.70% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 40.59%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Jasper Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 278.96%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -15.28%, alongside a downfall of -60.48% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.57% in the 7-day charts and went up by 3.98% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 181.54% during last recorded quarter.