Perhaps this is the right time to buy: Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL), which is $1.14 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.20 after opening rate of $1.02 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.01 before closing at $1.02.Recently in News on February 16, 2023, Muscle Maker, Inc. Engages Integrous Communications as Investor Relations Advisor. Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL), the parent company of Muscle Maker Grill restaurants, Pokemoto Hawaiian Poke and SuperFit Foods meal prep, today announced that it has retained Integrous Communications (“Integrous”) as its investor relations advisor. Integrous will lead Muscle Maker’s financial communications and strategic investor relations initiatives. You can read further details here

Muscle Maker Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.2000 on 02/16/23, with the lowest value was $0.8010 for the same time period, recorded on 01/25/23.

Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) full year performance was 95.94%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Muscle Maker Inc. shares are logging -0.87% during the 52-week period from high price, and 280.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.30 and $1.15.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1547501 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) recorded performance in the market was 25.27%, having the revenues showcasing 256.25% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 33.05M, as it employees total of 380 workers.

The Analysts eye on Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Muscle Maker Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6635, with a change in the price was noted +0.74. In a similar fashion, Muscle Maker Inc. posted a movement of +184.29% for the period of last 100 days, recording 419,239 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GRIL is recording 0.05 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.04.

Technical rundown of Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL)

Raw Stochastic average of Muscle Maker Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 89.09%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 84.96%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 79.42% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 75.91%.

Considering, the past performance of Muscle Maker Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 25.27%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 157.92%, alongside a boost of 95.94% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 16.39% in the 7-day charts and went up by 12.87% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 256.25% during last recorded quarter.