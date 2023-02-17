Perhaps this is the right time to buy: Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED), which is $91.66 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $92.20 after opening rate of $90.43 while the lowest price it went was recorded $89.5447 before closing at $91.66.Recently in News on February 16, 2023, CON EDISON REPORTS 2022 EARNINGS. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (Con Edison) (NYSE: ED) today reported 2022 net income for common stock of $1,660 million or $4.68 a share compared with $1,346 million or $3.86 a share in 2021. Adjusted earnings were $1,620 million or $4.57 a share in 2022 compared with $1,528 million or $4.39 a share in 2021. Adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share in the 2022 period exclude the impact of the anticipated sale of Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc. (the Clean Energy Businesses) including transaction costs, the effects of ceasing to record depreciation and amortization expenses on the Clean Energy Businesses’ assets and the impact on the remeasurement of deferred state income taxes and the valuation allowance for deferred tax assets. Adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share in 2022 also exclude the impact on the remeasurement of deferred state income taxes related to prior year dispositions. Adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share in the 2022 and 2021 periods exclude the effects of hypothetical liquidation at book value (HLBV) accounting for tax equity investments in certain projects of the Clean Energy Businesses, the net mark-to-market effects of the Clean Energy Businesses and the related tax impacts on the parent company. Adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share in 2021 exclude the impact of the impairment loss related to Con Edison’s investment in Mountain Valley Pipeline, LLC (MVP). Adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share in the 2021 period exclude the impact of the impairment losses related to Con Edison’s investment in Stagecoach Gas Services LLC (Stagecoach) and Honeoye Storage Corporation (Honeoye) and the loss from the sale of a renewable electric project. You can read further details here

Consolidated Edison Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $99.06 on 01/11/23, with the lowest value was $89.54 for the same time period, recorded on 02/16/23.

Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) full year performance was 13.05%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Consolidated Edison Inc. shares are logging -10.32% during the 52-week period from high price, and 17.36% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $78.10 and $102.21.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 817089 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) recorded performance in the market was -3.83%, having the revenues showcasing 0.35% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 31.76B, as it employees total of 13871 workers.

The Analysts eye on Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 92.01, with a change in the price was noted -1.53. In a similar fashion, Consolidated Edison Inc. posted a movement of -1.64% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,756,984 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ED is recording 1.21 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.08.

Technical rundown of Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED)

Raw Stochastic average of Consolidated Edison Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 20.10%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 31.67%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 27.36% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 24.94%.

Considering, the past performance of Consolidated Edison Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -3.83%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -9.18%, alongside a boost of 13.05% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.76% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.89% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.35% during last recorded quarter.