Orange S.A. (ORAN): Lucky investors are lined up for success

At the end of the latest market close, Orange S.A. (ORAN) was valued at $10.68. The stock current value is $11.33.Recently in News on February 16, 2023, Orange CEO Interview – FY 2022 results and Capital Markets Day 2023 (video). Orange, one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators, just published its 2022 annual results and hosted its Capital Markets Day 2023. Christel Heydemann, CEO of the Orange group, comments on the Group’s results and new strategic plan. You can read further details here

Orange S.A. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.42 on 02/16/23, with the lowest value was $10.02 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Orange S.A. (ORAN) full year performance was -8.04%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Orange S.A. shares are logging -10.86% during the 52-week period from high price, and 28.60% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.81 and $12.71.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 652464 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Orange S.A. (ORAN) recorded performance in the market was 14.68%, having the revenues showcasing 12.40% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 29.73B, as it employees total of 132002 workers.

The Analysts eye on Orange S.A. (ORAN)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.90, with a change in the price was noted +1.96. In a similar fashion, Orange S.A. posted a movement of +20.92% for the period of last 100 days, recording 769,019 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ORAN is recording 1.47 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.23.

Technical rundown of Orange S.A. (ORAN)

Raw Stochastic average of Orange S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.56%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 92.91% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 76.58%.

Considering, the past performance of Orange S.A., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 14.68%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 8.01%, alongside a downfall of -8.04% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.00% in the 7-day charts and went up by 9.15% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 12.40% during last recorded quarter.