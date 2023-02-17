NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE): How investors can get the most out of their investments

NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) is priced at $75.69 after the most recent trading session. Recently in News on February 16, 2023, NextEra Energy Capital Holdings announces dates for remarketing of its Series K Debentures due March 1, 2025. NextEra Energy Capital Holdings, Inc. today announced that it will conduct a remarketing of its Series K Debentures due March 1, 2025 (the “Debentures”) (CUSIP No. 65339KBP4), which are currently outstanding in the aggregate principal amount of $2.5 billion, on Feb. 22, 2023 (and, if necessary, on the following two business days). The Debentures were originally issued as part of NextEra Energy, Inc.’s Corporate Units (CUSIP No. 65339F770) on Feb. 21, 2020 (the “Corporate Units”) in conjunction with a Purchase Contract Agreement, dated as of Feb. 1, 2020 (the “Purchase Contract Agreement”). The Debentures are guaranteed by NextEra Energy Capital Holdings’ parent company, NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE). You can read further details here

NextEra Energy Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $86.47 on 01/17/23, with the lowest value was $73.12 for the same time period, recorded on 02/09/23.

NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) full year performance was 0.80%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, NextEra Energy Inc. shares are logging -17.14% during the 52-week period from high price, and 12.60% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $67.22 and $91.35.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7793888 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) recorded performance in the market was -9.46%, having the revenues showcasing -8.71% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 147.45B, as it employees total of 15000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 80.33, with a change in the price was noted -6.83. In a similar fashion, NextEra Energy Inc. posted a movement of -8.28% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,954,609 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NEE is recording 1.68 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.42.

Technical breakdown of NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE)

Raw Stochastic average of NextEra Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 16.59%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 23.19%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 26.59% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 23.16%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of NextEra Energy Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -9.46%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -16.09%, alongside a boost of 0.80% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.30% in the 7-day charts and went up by -9.68% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -8.71% during last recorded quarter.