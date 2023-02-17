Here is why The9 Limited (NCTY) recent weekly performance of 0.00% shouldn’t bother you at All

At the end of the latest market close, The9 Limited (NCTY) was valued at $1.21. The stock current value is $1.13.Recently in News on December 19, 2022, The9 Limited Announces Result of Annual General Meeting. The9 Limited (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: NCTY), an established Internet company, today announced that the following proposed resolution submitted for shareholder approval has been duly adopted at its annual general meeting of shareholders held in Shanghai today:. You can read further details here

The9 Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.6800 on 01/23/23, with the lowest value was $0.5556 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

The9 Limited (NCTY) full year performance was -76.36%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The9 Limited shares are logging -76.46% during the 52-week period from high price, and 150.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.45 and $4.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 576126 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The9 Limited (NCTY) recorded performance in the market was 99.29%, having the revenues showcasing 26.68% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 29.75M, as it employees total of 74 workers.

The9 Limited (NCTY) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the The9 Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9024, with a change in the price was noted +0.20. In a similar fashion, The9 Limited posted a movement of +21.13% for the period of last 100 days, recording 368,849 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NCTY is recording 0.12 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

The9 Limited (NCTY): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of The9 Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 55.23%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 17.91%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 24.38% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 18.92%.

If we look into the earlier routines of The9 Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 99.29%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -22.07%, alongside a downfall of -76.36% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.00% in the 7-day charts and went up by -11.72% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 26.68% during last recorded quarter.