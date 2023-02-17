Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM): Major Movement on the Horizon

For the readers interested in the stock health of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM). It is currently valued at $7.05. When the trading was stopped its value was $7.15.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the companyâ€™s stock is recorded $10.18 on 01/17/23, with the lowest value was $6.70 for the same time period, recorded on 02/10/23.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) full year performance was -28.50%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stockâ€™s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. shares are logging -30.75% during the 52-week period from high price, and 71.12% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stockâ€™s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.12 and $10.18.

The companyâ€™s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5392106 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) recorded performance in the market was -11.87%, having the revenues showcasing -4.08% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.21B, as it employees total of 7103 workers.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) in the eye of market guruâ€™s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.36, with a change in the price was noted +0.48. In a similar fashion, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. posted a movement of +7.31% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,976,565 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the companyâ€™s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholdersâ€™ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholdersâ€™ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for YMM is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 10.06%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 11.48%. In the last 20 days, the companyâ€™s Stochastic %K was 14.86% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 15.75%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the companyâ€™s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -11.87%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 1.88%, alongside a downfall of -28.50% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.73% in the 7-day charts and went up by -18.59% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -4.08% during last recorded quarter.