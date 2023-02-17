EBET Inc. (EBET): Odds are Looking Good after Recent Activity

Let’s start up with the current stock price of EBET Inc. (EBET), which is $0.53 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.5699 after opening rate of $0.565 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.48 before closing at $0.57.Recently in News on February 14, 2023, WestPark Capital Announces Closing of $6.5 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market for Ebet Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET). WestPark Capital, a Los Angeles based international investment bank and securities firm, announced today that it closed a registered direct offering of 6,372,530 shares (the “Shares”) of common stock, and a concurrent private placement of warrants to purchase 6,372,530 shares (the “Warrant Shares”) of common stock (the “Warrants”) at a combined purchase price of $1.02 priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules for EBET, a global provider of advanced wagering products and technology. The gross proceeds to EBET from this offering were $6.5 million before deducting placement agent fees and other estimated offering expenses. You can read further details here

EBET Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.6600 on 02/01/23, with the lowest value was $0.4800 for the same time period, recorded on 02/16/23.

EBET Inc. (EBET) full year performance was -95.18%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, EBET Inc. shares are logging -95.22% during the 52-week period from high price, and 29.49% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.41 and $11.16.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1366716 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the EBET Inc. (EBET) recorded performance in the market was -15.34%, having the revenues showcasing -41.37% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.53M, as it employees total of 37 workers.

Specialists analysis on EBET Inc. (EBET)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the EBET Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7598, with a change in the price was noted -0.79. In a similar fashion, EBET Inc. posted a movement of -59.58% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,562,382 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EBET is recording 1.48 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.51.

Trends and Technical analysis: EBET Inc. (EBET)

Raw Stochastic average of EBET Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 5.40%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.45%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 1.97% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 2.62%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -15.34%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -75.64%, alongside a downfall of -95.18% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -12.56% in the 7-day charts and went up by -13.95% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -41.37% during last recorded quarter.