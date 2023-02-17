Don’t Miss Out on this Buy-In Window for Vector Group Ltd. (VGR)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Vector Group Ltd. (VGR), which is $14.18 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $14.34 after opening rate of $13.02 while the lowest price it went was recorded $13.00 before closing at $13.00.Recently in News on February 15, 2023, Vector Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results. Record Annual Tobacco Segment Revenues Fueled by Continued Strong Volume. You can read further details here

Vector Group Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.34 on 02/16/23, with the lowest value was $11.90 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) full year performance was 22.35%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Vector Group Ltd. shares are logging 5.98% during the 52-week period from high price, and 64.12% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.64 and $13.38.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 950661 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) recorded performance in the market was 19.56%, having the revenues showcasing 32.77% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.20B, as it employees total of 500 workers.

Specialists analysis on Vector Group Ltd. (VGR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Vector Group Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.15, with a change in the price was noted +5.29. In a similar fashion, Vector Group Ltd. posted a movement of +59.51% for the period of last 100 days, recording 763,150 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Vector Group Ltd. (VGR)

Raw Stochastic average of Vector Group Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.54%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.52%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 78.01% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 72.33%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 19.56%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 32.90%, alongside a boost of 22.35% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.57% in the 7-day charts and went down by 16.42% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 32.77% during last recorded quarter.