Defying the odds and beating analyst forecasts: Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC)

At the end of the latest market close, Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC) was valued at $10.34. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $10.18 while reaching the peak value of $11.07 and lowest value recorded on the day was $10.13. The stock current value is $10.83.Recently in News on December 20, 2022, New Philanthropic Organization Launches to Support Coal Communities. The Ramaco Foundation will partner with and provide grants to charitable organizations in West Virginia, Virginia, and Wyoming. You can read further details here

Ramaco Resources Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.07 on 02/16/23, with the lowest value was $8.12 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/23.

Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC) full year performance was -31.11%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ramaco Resources Inc. shares are logging -50.16% during the 52-week period from high price, and 33.37% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.12 and $21.73.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 642569 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC) recorded performance in the market was 23.21%, having the revenues showcasing 0.93% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 467.96M, as it employees total of 454 workers.

The Analysts eye on Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ramaco Resources Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.21, with a change in the price was noted +2.21. In a similar fashion, Ramaco Resources Inc. posted a movement of +25.64% for the period of last 100 days, recording 463,715 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for METC is recording 0.45 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.21.

Technical rundown of Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC)

Raw Stochastic average of Ramaco Resources Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 76.34%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 84.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 69.46% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 57.87%.

Considering, the past performance of Ramaco Resources Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 23.21%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -2.08%, alongside a downfall of -31.11% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.95% in the 7-day charts and went up by 7.65% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.93% during last recorded quarter.