Crocs Inc. (CROX): A Brand-New Prospect for Investors

At the end of the latest market close, Crocs Inc. (CROX) was valued at $125.67. The stock current value is $131.20.Recently in News on February 16, 2023, Crocs, Inc. Reports Record Annual Revenues of $3.6 Billion, Growing 54% Over 2021. Full Year Operating Income of $851M and Adjusted Operating Income of $986M. You can read further details here

Crocs Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $143.50 on 02/16/23, with the lowest value was $104.45 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/23.

Crocs Inc. (CROX) full year performance was 29.61%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Crocs Inc. shares are logging 0.02% during the 52-week period from high price, and 184.72% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $46.08 and $131.18.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5566323 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Crocs Inc. (CROX) recorded performance in the market was 21.00%, having the revenues showcasing 35.73% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.06B, as it employees total of 5770 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Crocs Inc. (CROX)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 97.70, with a change in the price was noted +64.49. In a similar fashion, Crocs Inc. posted a movement of +96.67% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,687,045 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CROX is recording 4.15 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 4.12.

Technical breakdown of Crocs Inc. (CROX)

Raw Stochastic average of Crocs Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 76.38%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 62.51%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 67.51% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 55.56%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Crocs Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 21.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 70.94%, alongside a boost of 29.61% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 14.31% in the 7-day charts and went up by 2.93% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 35.73% during last recorded quarter.