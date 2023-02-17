Albemarle Corporation (ALB) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 1.42M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Albemarle Corporation (ALB), which is $285.62 to be very precise. Recently in News on February 15, 2023, Albemarle Reports Net Sales Increase ~3x for Fourth Quarter 2022; Full-Year Net Sales Over $7 Billion. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in transforming essential resources such as lithium and bromine into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity and health, today announced its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended Dec. 31, 2022. You can read further details here

Albemarle Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $293.01 on 02/16/23, with the lowest value was $208.57 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) full year performance was 18.32%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Albemarle Corporation shares are logging -14.63% during the 52-week period from high price, and 68.08% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $169.93 and $334.55.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3073783 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Albemarle Corporation (ALB) recorded performance in the market was 31.71%, having the revenues showcasing -3.46% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 33.35B, as it employees total of 6000 workers.

The Analysts eye on Albemarle Corporation (ALB)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 263.91, with a change in the price was noted +16.17. In a similar fashion, Albemarle Corporation posted a movement of +6.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,453,531 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ALB is recording 0.50 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.46.

Technical rundown of Albemarle Corporation (ALB)

Raw Stochastic average of Albemarle Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 91.25%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 86.13%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 71.35% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 65.02%.

Considering, the past performance of Albemarle Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 31.71%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 2.88%, alongside a boost of 18.32% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.82% in the 7-day charts and went down by 17.15% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -3.46% during last recorded quarter.