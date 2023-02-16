Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 1.51M

Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) is priced at $10.20 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $9.49 and reached a high price of $10.25, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $9.55. The stock touched a low price of $9.49.Recently in News on February 2, 2023, Sweetgreen to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results on February 23, 2023. Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE: SG), the mission-driven restaurant brand serving healthy food at scale, today announced it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 after the market close on Thursday, February 23, 2023. On that day, the company will host a webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the company’s business and financial results. You can read further details here

Sweetgreen Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.81 on 02/02/23, with the lowest value was $7.81 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/23.

Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) full year performance was -62.49%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sweetgreen Inc. shares are logging -74.56% during the 52-week period from high price, and 30.60% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.81 and $40.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1264085 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) recorded performance in the market was 19.02%, having the revenues showcasing -30.14% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.16B, as it employees total of 4877 workers.

Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Sweetgreen Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.28, with a change in the price was noted -6.94. In a similar fashion, Sweetgreen Inc. posted a movement of -40.49% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,489,291 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SG is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Sweetgreen Inc. (SG): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Sweetgreen Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 39.24%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 50.08%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 30.64% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 21.67%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Sweetgreen Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 19.02%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -51.31%, alongside a downfall of -62.49% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.64% in the 7-day charts and went down by 3.76% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -30.14% during last recorded quarter.