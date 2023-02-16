SunLink Health Systems Inc. (SSY): Investing has never been easier

SunLink Health Systems Inc. (SSY) is priced at $1.21 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.25 and reached a high price of $1.47, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.25. The stock touched a low price of $1.16.Recently in News on February 15, 2023, SunLink Health Systems, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Results. SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE American: SSY) today announced earnings from continuing operations of $2,052,000 ($0.29 per fully diluted share) for its second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2022 compared to a loss from continuing operations of $477,000 (or a loss of $0.07 per fully diluted share) for the second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2021. Net earnings for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 were $1,951,000 ($0.28 per fully diluted share) compared to a net loss of $593,000 (or a loss of $0.09 per fully diluted share) for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. You can read further details here

SunLink Health Systems Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.4700 on 02/15/23, with the lowest value was $0.5701 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/23.

SunLink Health Systems Inc. (SSY) full year performance was -13.57%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SunLink Health Systems Inc. shares are logging -42.38% during the 52-week period from high price, and 128.11% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.53 and $2.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 594423 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SunLink Health Systems Inc. (SSY) recorded performance in the market was 98.36%, having the revenues showcasing 39.06% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.32M, as it employees total of 1376 workers.

The Analysts eye on SunLink Health Systems Inc. (SSY)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8452, with a change in the price was noted +0.18. In a similar fashion, SunLink Health Systems Inc. posted a movement of +17.48% for the period of last 100 days, recording 35,688 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SSY is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of SunLink Health Systems Inc. (SSY)

Raw Stochastic average of SunLink Health Systems Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 72.33%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 66.23%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.83% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.77%.

Considering, the past performance of SunLink Health Systems Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 98.36%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 0.83%, alongside a downfall of -13.57% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.00% in the 7-day charts and went down by 68.08% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 39.06% during last recorded quarter.