SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) is offering a Buy-In Opportunity

Let’s start up with the current stock price of SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI), which is $7.22 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $7.29 after opening rate of $6.82 while the lowest price it went was recorded $6.80 before closing at $7.25.Recently in News on January 30, 2023, SoFi Technologies, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results. Record GAAP and Adjusted Net Revenue for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022Fourth Quarter $457 Million GAAP Net Revenue Up 60% Year-over-Year; $443 Million Adjusted Net Revenue Up 58% Year-over-YearRecord Fourth Quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $70 Million Up 15.3x Year-over-Year and Up 58% SequentiallyFourth Quarter $40 Million GAAP Net Loss Improved 64% Year-over-YearQuarterly New Member Adds of Nearly 480,000; Total Members Up 51% Year-over-Year to Over 5.2 MillionQuarterly New Product Adds of Over 695,000; Total Products Up 53% Year-over-Year to Nearly 7.9 MillionManagement Announces 2023 Guidance. You can read further details here

SoFi Technologies Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.24 on 02/02/23, with the lowest value was $4.43 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) full year performance was -42.65%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SoFi Technologies Inc. shares are logging -45.67% during the 52-week period from high price, and 70.17% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.24 and $13.28.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 10788673 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) recorded performance in the market was 56.51%, having the revenues showcasing 23.33% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.85B, as it employees total of 2500 workers.

Analysts verdict on SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the SoFi Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.33, with a change in the price was noted +1.91. In a similar fashion, SoFi Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +35.88% for the period of last 100 days, recording 43,068,988 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SOFI is recording 0.89 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.89.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of SoFi Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 74.38%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 63.51%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 59.51% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 54.94%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of SoFi Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 56.51%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 4.87%, alongside a downfall of -42.65% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.72% in the 7-day charts and went down by 29.77% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 23.33% during last recorded quarter.